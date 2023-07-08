Teen dragged behind car remains in coma, but making positive progress, says his father

Colin Rogers was dragged behind a car and left on the side of the road in critical condition, allegedly over a dispute about the sale of a vape pen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent City teen continues to recover nearly two months after being dragged behind a car. Back in June, his father told us the outlook wasn't good, but now says things are looking a little better.

"He has went from a comatose level of four to seven, which is excellent news," says Clay Rogers.

While his son, Colin, remains in a coma, Clay feels better than he did in June.

"It's a positive, it's a positive," he says. "I mean, it's not a negative."

Colin was dragged behind a car and left on the side of the road in critical condition, allegedly over a dispute about the sale of a vape pen. Two months later, Clay wants to see more from law enforcement in terms of criminal charges.

"I feel more like they're working in the best interest of the criminals that committed this crime than they are for even me," says Rogers.

He hopes his son's incident will bring change to the legal system.

"We're looking forward to the future of changing laws that don't allow criminals to get away with actions like this," he says.

In the meantime, Clay is praying his son continues to take steps forward.

"We would like to see some body function," he says. "We'd like to see some attempt at communication. Eventually, we would like to see him pretty much be able to walk within the next year."

