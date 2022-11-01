Teen shot, seriously injured during alleged attempted robbery in Wyoming

Police believe the teen was with two others when they attempted a robbery at the Wyoming business. He was the only one believed to be injured while the others fled.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is seriously injured after an alleged attempted robbery turned into a shooting in Wyoming, police say.

Officers say the incident happened at a business located at 3530 South Division Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police could not immediately locate the suspects when they arrived to the scene.

A short time later, callers informed police of a teenager near the business suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but officials say he is in serious condition.

Police believe the teen was with two other people at the Wyoming business, where they attempted a robbery.

Officers believe only the 15-year-old was injured and the two other suspects fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

