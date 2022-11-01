x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen shot, seriously injured during alleged attempted robbery in Wyoming

Police believe the teen was with two others when they attempted a robbery at the Wyoming business. He was the only one believed to be injured while the others fled.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WYOMING, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is seriously injured after an alleged attempted robbery turned into a shooting in Wyoming, police say.

Officers say the incident happened at a business located at 3530 South Division Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police could not immediately locate the suspects when they arrived to the scene.

A short time later, callers informed police of a teenager near the business suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but officials say he is in serious condition.

Police believe the teen was with two other people at the Wyoming business, where they attempted a robbery.

Officers believe only the 15-year-old was injured and the two other suspects fled the scene. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside

Before You Leave, Check This Out