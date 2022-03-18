17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids Thursday night

There is currently no suspect information, but an investigation is underway.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager is injured after being shot in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of New York Fried Chicken at South Division and Franklin Street.

Police say the 17-year-old victim showed up at a local hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

There is currently no suspect information, but investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD or Silent Observer.

