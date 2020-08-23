Teen shot overnight Sunday

It happened on 11th Street near Davis Avenue in northwest Grand Rapids. Police say the boy is in stable condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot overnight Sunday. It happened on 11th Street near Davis Avenue.

A witness told police that they heard yelling and then gunshots from down the street. The boy was shot in the chest and the leg. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. He is in stable condition at this time.

Police recovered six ammunition casings and found one hit a house in the area.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police or SIlent Observer.

