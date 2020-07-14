Teen shot on Grand Rapids' Southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids said a 15-year-old was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 700 block of Watkins St. SE around 4:45 a.m.
Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez said the teen was allegedly outside the front of a residence when a car drove by.
Alvarez said the teen heard several "pops" and then realized she was shot.
The 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not provide any suspect or vehicle descriptions.
The incident is under investigation.
