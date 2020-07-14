x
local

Teen shot on Grand Rapids' Southeast side

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.
Credit: 13OYS
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids said a 15-year-old was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of Watkins St. SE around 4:45 a.m. 

Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez said the teen was allegedly outside the front of a residence when a car drove by. 

Alvarez said the teen heard several "pops" and then realized she was shot. 

The 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Police did not provide any suspect or vehicle descriptions. 

The incident is under investigation. 


