x
Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.

Police say the 16-year-old was driving on Riley Street when he lost control of the car, leaving the road and hitting several trees.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
The scene of a crash on Riley Street in Holland.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms. 

The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a Chevy Cruze when he lost control of the car, leaving the road and hitting several trees.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

