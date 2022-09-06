Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.

Police say the 16-year-old was driving on Riley Street when he lost control of the car, leaving the road and hitting several trees.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms.

The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a Chevy Cruze when he lost control of the car, leaving the road and hitting several trees.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.