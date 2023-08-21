Three 13-year-olds, two other teenagers in custody after police chases in Kent County

Investigators believe the teens are linked to breaking into businesses, but detectives are still sorting through details.

CASCADE, Mich. — Five people, including three teens as young as 13 years old were arrested overnight after the Kent County Sheriff's said they led authorities on two separate pursuits.

At 2:40 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to pull over a blue Dodge Caravan with no taillights along 28th Street near Hotel Avenue.

Authorities said the van didn't stop, and continued at low speeds until two people jumped out of the van while it was still moving.

Meanwhile, a white Ford Fusion took off westbound on 28th Street, but the deputy stopped chasing it because of how the suspects were driving.

About a half hour later, an officer from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety spotted the white sedan in the area of 44th and Division.

Deputies responded and tried to stop the sedan on Division north of 60th, but it took off again.

Authorities chased the car northbound on Eastern Avenue until it took a turn too fast and crashed at 32nd Street.

Suspects ran from the car, authorities said, but a deputy arrested the accused driver following a foot chase.

Thanks to a Grand Rapids Police Department K9 and a Kent County Sheriff's Department drone, the remaining suspects were found nearby.

Investigators said the Ford Fusion had been stolen out of Gaines Township Sunday while the Dodge Caravan was stolen from Wyoming overnight.

The ages of the suspects apprehended are:

16-year-old male City of Wyoming

Two 13-year-old males City of Wyoming

13-year-old male City of Grand Rapids

18-year-old male City of Grand Rapids

The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wyoming Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, & Walker Police Department for their help.

