Tempers flared as supporters for Schurr, Lyoya clashed in Kent County court building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and backers for Officer Christopher Schurr got into a heated exchange on the seventh floor of the 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday.

Schurr was being arraigned via Zoom on a second-degree murder charge for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya on April 4. After the arraignment, supporters for both met in the hallway.

Lyoya's supporters shouted, "Justice for Patrick," and continued to express their displeasure in the situation. While Schurr's backers, many wearing Blue Lives Matter shirts, went back and forth with them.

One unnamed woman appeared to be addressing the media talking to the Schurr's supporters and said they had white privilege.

"Look at the protections you are afforded, and you're looking at us like we're [expletive] crazy," the woman said. "He is a murderer. I just had somebody over here telling me that it was justified that he was murdered, but it's not justified that he is in there."

One of Schurr's supporters allegedly said he was justified in killing Lyoya, and the crowd got upset. He spoke with reporters about the idea saying, he didn't say that exactly.

"I can't state my opinion which is probably somewhat more reasonable than what they think," said the man.

The two groups proceeded down separate elevators, and the crowds dispersed.

