IONIA COUNTY, Mich. Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire that killed ten horses in Ionia County.

It happened the evening of Wednesday, May 2, north of Saranac on Sayles Road near Hawley Highway.

The owner, David Hardy, said the family breeds percheron horses.

The family shows their horses around the U.S. and Canada.

Ten horses die in Ionia County barn fire Jason Hardy showing at the 2017 National Percheron Show in Indianapolis, IN Indiana State Fair along with one of his sons. 01 / 10 Jason Hardy showing at the 2017 National Percheron Show in Indianapolis, IN Indiana State Fair along with one of his sons. 01 / 10

A total of six adult horses and four foals died, but horses in the pasture did survive.

The Percheron Horse Association of America executive director, Stacie Lynch, said Hardy was a director of the association for 12 years, from 2004 until 2016.

“They're not just horses to most of us," Lynch said. "They become such a part of your family when you’re spending morning, noon and night taking care of them. Its a lifetime of work that they’ve done. They’ve had horses that they’ve raised for many, many years, generations, to lose that many animals is definitely a setback.”

Hardy won national and world championships with his horses.

They have shown the 1995 National and World Champion Percheron Stallion, Sterling’s Thunderstik, and the 2004 World Champion Percheron Stallion, HF Thunder’s Supreme.

The family has been members of the Percheron Horse Association of America since 1989.

Hardy is currently a trustee with the association’s Educational and Charitable fund to promote the percheron horse, conduct clinics and provide scholarships to youth.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the family does not suspect foul play.

Hardy says his insurance company will be investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM