KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that killed 10 horses in Ionia County late Wednesday, May 2.

Ionia County Central Dispatch sent out a Facebook post just after 11:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the site of the fire, which happened on Sayles Road new Hawley Highway.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to family members early Thursday after firefighters left the scene. The owner's son says six adult horses and four foals died.

Again, it's not clear what started the fire but the family does not suspect foul play.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM