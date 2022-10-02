Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building

There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the building is being fixed.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road.

There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the building is being fixed.

The fire started from the bottom floor and rose to the third level by the time fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Hours after the fire started, fire crews were still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

