Tenneco closes Sparta plant

SPARTA, Mich. — An automotive parts plant is Sparta is ceasing operations.

The Tenneco plant in Sparta is closing. According to a letter sent to employees dated April 30, "this action is expected to be permanent in nature." The company said the reasons for the closing are changing global trends and tech trends.

Over 70 employees expected to terminated from their jobs on July 2 through the 15.

