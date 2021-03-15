Tens of millions of dollars are available to help Michiganders pay winter bills

“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy launched a public campaign Monday to ensure Michiganders take advantage of tens of millions in federal, state and local dollars that will help households and small businesses pay winter heating bills.

The campaign comes just weeks after especially cold temperatures in February caused furnaces to run more often than usual. The cost of that heat will be reflected in customer bills that are arriving this month.

“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call,” Nessel said. “We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference.”

People who are struggling with energy bills can do the following to get help:

Call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state, or visit mi211.org.

Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) at michigan.gov/mibridges.

Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements.

Apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury.

“Consumers Energy knows asking for assistance isn’t always easy,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “But we want you to know money is available right here in Michigan to go toward your energy bills. Even if you didn’t qualify in the past, it’s possible you can get help today.”

