Testing and vaccinations coming to neighborhood sites in West Michigan this week

The program was made in hopes of reducing COVID-19 disparities among communities of color.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is increasing their community access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, the organization announced Tuesday. Officials are now partnered with 22 neighborhood sites across the state.

The program is an outcome of Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force, which attempts to decrease COVID-19 cases within communities of color — groups that are disproportionately affected by the virus.

The neighborhood sites have administered 121,247 tests since the program’s inception, the MDHHS reports.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing, and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.”

The sites will be open to the public in three West Michigan sites this week, including:

Coopersville United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Renaissance Church of God in Christ on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Christ Temple Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 12 to 7 p.m.

Vaccinations are free and no identification or insurance is required. Language interpreting services (including American Sign Language) are available and all sites are ADA accessible.

More locations and information can be found on the state’s website here.

