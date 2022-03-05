'Yellowstone' franchise adds two Hollywood legends to cast of upcoming prequel '1932'

Yellowstone universe creator Taylor Sheridan has North Texas ties, having grown up in Fort Worth and Cranfills Gap.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Hollywood legends have been added to the "Yellowstone" universe, according to Paramount Plus.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will both star in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel, "1932," which is one of many upcoming projects connected to the Dutton family origin story.

"Yellowstone" universe creator Taylor Sheridan has copious North Texas ties as he grew up in Fort Worth and Cranfills Gap.

The first season of "1883" -- the Fort Worth-filmed "Yellowstone" prequel -- was filmed in Fort Worth. It got renewed for a second season right before it wrapped up in March on Paramount Plus.

The streaming service company has not revealed yet where "1932" will be shot, nor what roles Mirren and Ford will take on.

There also isn't an official release date for "1932" yet, but it will likely arrive around late 2022 or early 2023.

Along with "1883" and "1932," Sheridan is bringing back "Yellowstone" for a fifth season and starting a spin-off series called "6666" as well.

Ford and Mirren join "1932" as some of the most award-winning actors to become part of the "Yellowstone" universe. Mirren won the Academy Award for Best Actress on 2007 for her role of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen." Ford was nominated for Best Actor in 1986 for his role of Detective Captain John Book in "Witness."

Sheridan said he chose the 1930s for this next "peek back in" on the Duttons because the children from "1883" are raising families of their own.