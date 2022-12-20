You can now text 911 in Kent County

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police are excited to announce that text to 911 is now available throughout the county.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents are now able to text 911 in order to get in contact with emergency services in the county.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The ability to reach 911 in the event of an emergency is critically important. The text to 911 service is a great resource that we’ve added to better serve the citizens of Kent County by ensuring direct access when voice communication is not possible,” explained Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

The new text to 911 capability not only expands ways to contact emergency services, but also provides an avenue for people with hearing or speech impairments to use 911.

“Adding text to 911 is important for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech impairments,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “It is also effective in situations where talking out loud could compromise the caller’s safety such as a domestic violence situation, a home invasion in progress, or someone being held against their will.”

To use the new capability, simply text a message to the number 911. Authorities stress that providing accurate location information should be your first priority when texting 911. Photos and videos will not go through.

Calling 911 is still encouraged when possible, texting 911 should only be used when a voice call is not possible.

