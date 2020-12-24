'Thank You Pfizer': City of Portage organizes street mural to celebrate Pfizer's role in COVID-19 vaccine development

The mural is located on Portage Road, in front of the Pfizer Global Supply campus.

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage has organized a special street mural thanking Pfizer, Inc., which played a key role in the COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution.

The street mural is located on Portage Road in Portage, in front of the Pfizer Global Supply campus.

According to a press release from the city, Trans American Striping, a city vendor, donated the work to paint the mural.

In addition to the street mural, the city installed “Thank You” banners at various locations around the city, and a group of generous Portage residents produced yard signs for distribution throughout the community.

"I thank all of the Pfizer employees for the dedication they have put in to creating a vaccine in record time and those who supported these efforts," said City Manager Joe La Margo. "Portage is enormously proud of what our friends and neighbors have accomplished."

Residents wanting to display a yard sign can pick one up at Portage City Hall (lower level delivery door) while supplies last. The signs should be installed on private property and not in the city right-of-way.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.