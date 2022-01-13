The 52nd Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show returns to DeVos Place

This is one of the largest bridal shows in West Michigan. It’s back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic

It’s back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The Bridal Show is hosted by Bunny Tuxedos and will include a fashion show with dresses from America's Bride.

More than 1,000 brides are expected to descend on DeVos Place this weekend beginning this Friday (Jan. 14) from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday (Jan.15) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



More than 100 wedding specialists from Michigan will be there to cater to their every need including local bridal shops like Grandville-based, Dressed to a T.

If that isn't enough incentive, brides that register for the event can win more than $10,000 in door prizes.

For brides, it's like their Pinterest board comes to life with everything they could ever want and dream of for their wedding day in one place.

"To have everything in one place where she can see multiple options, have conversations with people. A lot of people that jumpstart their wedding planning, where they just got engaged, they have no idea what they're doing, they get lots of inspiration, meet a lot of great vendors. For others. It's just they're trying to put some last-minute details together,” said show coordinator Stacey Nelson.

Because of the pandemic, the show is encouraging guests to keep their parties small.



Safety protocols at DeVos Place include increased air filtration and guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

Brides attend free by registering online and fiancés, friends, and family members can purchase tickets for $10.



For more information, click here.

