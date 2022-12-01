The 53rd Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show is coming to DeVos Place

Over the course of two days, there'll be more than 100 wedding specialists, three fashion shows and giveaways.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 40 percent of engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day, with many proposals occurring around Christmastime. That's according to a recent survey.

In less than two weeks, engaged couples are invited to the 53rd Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show at DeVos Place on Jan. 6 and 7 in 2023.

Over the course of two days, there'll be more than 100 wedding specialists, three fashion shows and giveaways.

One of the vendors, Andrew Rounds from Music Host Entertainment, says he believes the booking cycle is back to pre-pandemic levels for West Michigan vendors.

"I think a lot of the reschedules have taken place in '21, and '22 was a stellar year for a lot of us in the industry in makeup dates and increasing our capacity," he says. "I know as our company goes, we actually added a couple two to three more disc jockeys on hand to keep up with the capacity and the demand."

Brides attend free, and fiancés, friends and family members may purchase tickets at the DeVos Place box office for just $10 on show days.

"I would say, encourage any brides and grooms who are recently engaged, even over the holidays or before, come on down to the show, and do your do your due diligence and check out all the vendors to check out their capacity," Rounds says.

The show is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.p. on Saturday.

