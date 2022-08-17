'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning

As of Wednesday, investigators say the child remains on life support and the case is still under investigation.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland.

The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained two 911 calls made to Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

"The child is turning blue in the face!" said a panicked voice.

"Okay, lay the baby flat on their back on the floor with nothing under his head," an OCCDA dispatcher calmly said, "(unintelligible) kneel next to him. Look in the mouth."

"I think a baby drowned," said a panicked voice on another call. "She's out in the hallway, oh my god."

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, when first responders arrived, someone was performing CPR on the child. Police said the infant was still breathing when it was rushed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

On Wednesday, investigators told us the child remains on life support and the case is still under investigation.

Both 911 calls reveal that bystanders were doing whatever they could to help get the child help as soon as possible. You can listen to them below. Please be advised that the content might be upsetting for some listeners.

