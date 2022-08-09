x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Need Halloween plans? The BOB is hosting a costume party with plenty of live entertainment

Guests can enjoy the spooky Stranger Things-themed décor, chilling drink features, a roaming photo booth and live music on each of the five floors, organizers say.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some stranger things are going down at The BOB this Halloween.

The BOB and 97.9 WGRD are hosting 'The Upside Down,' a Halloween costume party with plenty of entertainment and drinks to go around on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Organizers say guests can enjoy the spooky Stranger Things-themed décor, some chilling drink features, a roaming photo booth and live music on each of the five floors from 8 p.m. all the way till 2 a.m. 

The live music planned can be found below:

  • BOB's Brewery (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Matt B (spinning '80s retro)
  • Bobarino's (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ VanHekken
  • H.O.M.E. (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Jay Vee
  • 3rd Floor (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Ryan Henry
  • Eve (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Kane

General admission costs $50, but the costume contest prize is a $500 check for first place and $250 for second. The public vote for the winners will happen at 11:30 p.m. at the H.O.M.E. venue. 

Tickets can be purchased on the BOB's website here

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out