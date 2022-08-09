Need Halloween plans? The BOB is hosting a costume party with plenty of live entertainment

Guests can enjoy the spooky Stranger Things-themed décor, chilling drink features, a roaming photo booth and live music on each of the five floors, organizers say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some stranger things are going down at The BOB this Halloween.

The BOB and 97.9 WGRD are hosting 'The Upside Down,' a Halloween costume party with plenty of entertainment and drinks to go around on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Organizers say guests can enjoy the spooky Stranger Things-themed décor, some chilling drink features, a roaming photo booth and live music on each of the five floors from 8 p.m. all the way till 2 a.m.

The live music planned can be found below:

BOB's Brewery (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Matt B (spinning '80s retro)

Bobarino's (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ VanHekken

H.O.M.E. (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Jay Vee

3rd Floor (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Ryan Henry

Eve (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) - DJ Kane

General admission costs $50, but the costume contest prize is a $500 check for first place and $250 for second. The public vote for the winners will happen at 11:30 p.m. at the H.O.M.E. venue.

Tickets can be purchased on the BOB's website here.

