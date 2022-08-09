The B.O.B. reopens Thursday

Many things people love about the Big Old Building are back, but changes have been made to the Grand Rapids icon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids landmark is reopening Thursday after being closed for eight months.

The B.O.B. closed on New Year's Day and was sold, but the sale fell through after the buyer couldn't come up with financing.

Now many things people love about the Big Old Building are back, but changes have been made to the Grand Rapids icon.

Old favorites like the Doctor Grins Comedy club, Bobarino's restaurant and H.O.M.E. live music venue are remaining. BOB's Brewery will be back with expanded operations, a beer garden and a self-serve beer wall.

New this year, two of its four floors are now dedicated to special events and private dining. Plus, the entire building is now cashless.

According to Janet Korn with Experience GR, the reopening comes at a good time with the Grand Rapids Gold basketball team playing at Van Andel Arena for the first time.

"We all know that when the Griffins are playing, you know, downtown, and certainly that area is busy. So, I think now we add the basketball team, and then we add more concerts and shows at the venues and it should be busy," Korn said.

It's also one week before the start of ArtPrize, which always attracts a lot of people to the area.

Business owners are optimistic that this fall and winter will be hectic for downtown Grand Rapids and The B.O.B. will give folks another option as they explore everything that there is to offer.

