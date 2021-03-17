The Conklin Ceili Band shares the sounds of Ireland with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings

It's a tradition more than 2 decades in the making. After having to cancel last year's in-studio performance, the band is BACK, virtually of course.

St. Patrick's Day is here and we are celebrating with something pretty special on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings

For more than 20 years the Conklin Ceili Band joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE in-studio on St. Patrick's Day, and while COVID-19 precautions prevent that this year, they are sharing their talents with us via video.

The Conklin Ceili Band is an Irish-American folk band that plays the sounds of their ancestors.

If you'd like to hear them in person on this St. Patrick's Day, head to the Smyrna Bar Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. There will be an outdoor tent set-up where the band will perform. No tickets necessary.

