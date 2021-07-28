The Delta variant has been detected in Muskegon County

The health department says there are also likely more cases of the Delta variant in Muskegon County going unidentified.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Delta variant is present in Muskegon County, the Public Health department in Muskegon County reported Wednesday.

Officials discovered the variant after further testing positive COVID-19 diagnoses. When a positive COVID-19 case is found, a small amount of those samples are sent to a lab to identify any variant strains.

The health department says there are likely more cases of the Delta variant in Muskegon County going unidentified.

“Because of increased laboratory surveillance to detect the variant, we expected to eventually find a case in Muskegon County,” said Kathy Moore, Health Officer and Director of Public Health in Muskegon County.

“It’s important for our community to know that this variant is circulating here and it spreads more easily and quickly which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.”

The county is urging residents to take precautions against the highly transmissible variant. Officials explain the importance of getting vaccinated, staying home when you are ill, washing your hands, social distancing, using masks in crowded spaces and getting tested if you have symptoms.

For more information and to find testing sites, visit the Muskegon County’s department of Public Health website here.

