The Diversity of eating disorders

It's National Eating Disorder Week.

MICHIGAN, USA — Comprehensive Treatment of Eating Disorders Director Gail Hall has seen an increase in every type of eating disorder in West Michigan, due to the pandemic.

"Food is nourishment for the body and the brain, it has a lot to do with mood," Hall said.

Hall says that the disorder predominantly affects females but it happens in men, too.

"40% of binge eating cases are in men, something new that we wouldn't think about since it's taught as an image issue, and usually just thought of as a woman problem," Hall said.

The LGBTQ community has also seen an increase in eating disorders.

"If they are struggling with gender dysphoria and feeling out of sorts with (their) body, turning to an eating disorder may seem like a good way to cope with it," Hall said.

After over 30 years of the work, Hall cannot stress enough how connected our food and eating habits are to our emotions and how understanding different body types and relationships with food has changed her practices.

"When I first started doing this work, at that time we just saw white teenagers and now we know that is only a sliver of the population facing this issue," Hall said.

Now, all she wants is for people to gather around in community and start paying more attention to each other.

She says the issue always starts with a habit before it becomes a disorder.

"If you see something that concerns you say something. I know parents tend to be afraid when they start noticing something and there's a misconception that if we ask kids if they are struggling with something the problem will get worse and that's not really true," Hall said.

So if you notice family or friends constantly body shaming or changing their diets and getting defensive with their food choices, Hall says to talk to them about it. Consistent supportive conversations as soon as you begin to notice could be the difference between a diet change and a disorder.

"Don't only ask them questions, be firm about it because most people that struggle with it deny it initially, it can be a process but stating what you observed....," Hall said, "is a very effective way to get them to talk to you pretty quickly."

-Examples being-

'Hey you said you had lunch, but I haven't seen or smelled any food and its happened a few days now.'

'You left the meal half way through and I heard you in the bathroom, so what's going on.'

The city also participated in raising awareness towards this issue by using the national campaigns colors, blue and green, to light up the blue bridge downtown every night of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

