Meet the dog left waiting for a forever home for two years at a Michigan shelter

Kimmy Gibbler is scarred all over her face after being rescued from a dogfighting ring. Shelter staff think this may be the reason she's yet to be adopted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — They say life is not about getting knocked down, but getting back up.

If she could talk, Kimmy Gibbler, a 4-year-old pitbull, would tell you all about this.

“I always wanted to have a dog. And I thought this is a good first step," said Jordan Good, Kimmy’s foster dad. “When I met her, I was instantly excited. Because I had the cutest dog in the world in front of me.”

He gave a second chance at life, to a dog who never got the first.

“Kimmy came from a really rough situation. She was actually seized from a dogfighting ring," said Aurora Lesert Lewis, a foster coordinator with the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“She was one of the most scarred dogs that they've ever seen," she said.

Aurora says she got into the field and continues to stay passionate because of dogs like Kimmy.

“She's just a little angel, honestly," she said.

“She follows me around everywhere to make sure I'm okay," said Jordan. “She is here to protect you and to protect your house. She's very, very loyal. She loves playing fetch all day long.”

Kimmy was blessed with the heart of a lover, and cursed with the face of a fighter.

“She might look scary to some people at first the way that her face looks," said Aurora.

Her scarred face may just be the reason for her record-breaking stay.

“She is 26 days shy of two years with us," said Aurora. “She's our longest stay animal.”

She's spent two years waiting for a forever home that never came. Her advocators can't understand why.

"They think she's going to be bigger than she is. They think she's going to be tougher or meaner, because maybe she looks like that. But when they meet her in person, they realize that she's a real big sweetheart," said Jordan.

"People might be afraid to take a dog in who's been through so much," said Aurora. "She is one of the most grateful, loyal, well behaved dogs we have in our care right now.”

Over the years, she’s garnered quite the fan club.

“There's so many staff members who think of Kimmie as their favorite… including myself," said Aurora. “I think we're all gonna cry when Kimmy gets adopted honestly”

On her face, there will always be remnants of the past. But in her heart? She only looks to the future, towards the ending of the comeback story of Kimmy Gibbler.

“I know her forever home is out there and I know it's coming soon," smiled Aurora.

