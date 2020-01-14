GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new apartment building may go up in the heart of the Creston neighborhood in 2020.

Developers are planning on putting a three-story, $7.5 million mixed-use building on the empty lot at Plainfield Avenue and Quimby Street. It will be named the North End Lofts.

According to a release from the Establishment Group, the development will include 36 one-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments. There will also be 7,100 square-feet of ground floor retail space on the southeastern corner of Plainfield Avenue and Quimby.

The Establishment Group is joined by Construction Simplified and Richard Postma Associates in bring the building to fruition.

Groundbreaking for North End Lofts is expected in the first half of 2020, pending city approval of brownfield and Neighborhood Enterprise Zone tax credits.

Monthly rent at North End Lofts is expected to start under $1,000 a month. On-site parking for residents will be available along with bike racks.

