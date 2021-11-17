The Evening Rush: November 17, 2021

Top headlines of the day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOURTH SURGE: Over the last two days, the state reported 14,561 new cases. That's an average of nearly 7,300 cases per day.

TIPPING POINT: This morning, the Region Six Healthcare coalition issued a letter saying medical facilities across a 13-county region in West Michigan are overwhelmed with patients.

LIFE IN PRISON: A Kent county mom was sentenced to life in prison today for the death of her ten-month-old daughter. Tatiana Fusari was charged with first degree murder and child abuse. An autopsy found the child died of malnutrition and dehydration. Fusari's attorney says Tatiana was abused by her husband and not allowed to care for the child properly. The attorney plans to appeal the decision.

FORECAST: Colder air returns with lake-effect snow showers Thursday, followed by more rain Sunday, changing to snow Monday.

