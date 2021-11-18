The Evening Rush for November 18, 2021

The top headlines at 5 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — VACCINE PUSH - The White House is launching a new push to get children vaccinated for COVID-19 before Christmas.

TO THE JURY - The waiting continues in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old is accused of shooting three men, killing two of them last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shootings happened during a protest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse claims he acted in self defense.

ORANGE BARREL ALERT - If you drive on the 6th Street Bridge across the Grand River in Grand Rapids, you'll need to find a new route. It's closed today through next Monday. The city says a car hit the guardrail and the bridge needs to be closed to make the repairs.

FORECAST - Lake-effect snow showers this afternoon that will dry out tomorrow.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.