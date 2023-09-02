TAKE A LOOK INSIDE: The Green Well Pub completes renovations, reopens to public

13 ON YOUR SIDE took a tour Thursday morning as they prepare to welcome guests back into the Cherry Street pub.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Hills neighborhood staple in Grand Rapids is giving us a first look inside their newly renovated pub.

The Green Well closed at the end of January to start an extensive interior renovation. The move is part of a larger plan by their parent company Essence Restaurant Group to make their businesses more welcoming and modern.

13 ON YOUR SIDE took a tour Thursday morning as they prepare to welcome guests back into the Cherry Street pub.

"It became very apparent that Greenwell needed a little facelift. Plus it has been here since 2007, so 16 years old. So we just felt like it needed some love," said James Berg, owner of The Green Well. "It's kind of like the, the oldest kid that you've kind of forget about. So we wanted to make sure it got what it what it needed."

The Green Well finishes renovations 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The Green Well brought in brighter colors, cleaner lines and a more open concept by removing the partition that divides the bar from the dining room.

Berg hopes these changes create a better experience for customers.

"We're meeting the needs what happened during the pandemic, and just being able to better serve the customer and just have them feel like they're in a cooler place. I mean, restaurants get tired, and it's hard to constantly keep up on it. And this one just needed that fun like facelift," Berg said.

The Green Well is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.