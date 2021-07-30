The Holland Farmers Market is selling new merch by Fennville artist

The first-ever t-shirt design contest was a success, Holland Farmers Market organizers agree. They call their winner, Aron Lowe from Fennville, “gifted.”

HOLLAND, Michigan — The first-ever t-shirt design contest was a success, Holland Farmers Market organizers agree. They call their winner, Aron Lowe from Fennville, “gifted.”

Lowe previously won the 2020 Tulip Time Festival poster competition. Her artwork was featured in the 2021 festival, as well.

Lowe studied illustration and print making at Grand Valley State University. She is known for her felted wool sculptures but is gaining recognition for her digital artwork.

The competition was initially announced in June. Organizers received a total of 13 submissions from both amateur and professional local artists.

The award-winning shirts will be available for purchase in both youth and adult sizes at the Market soon. All proceeds will go towards supporting Farmers Market community projects, including the Bridge Card Incentive Program and the Kids Produce Program.

Lowe was awarded $100 in Market Bucks gift certificates, along with a free t-shirt. She will also receive the recognition of having her design featured on hundreds of t-shirts.

"It’s very exciting to have my design chosen as the winner and to imagine that lots of people are going to be wearing it soon!" said Lowe.

"I had been checking the Facebook page and website for the Holland Farmers Market about every day hoping to hear some news about the winner. Then when the email came through, my family was camping and the reception was bad, so I could only see the first sentence, which was exciting, but also maddening!"

The public will have an opportunity to choose the runner-up in the competition on Monday. The 12 remaining designs will be posted on the Market’s Facebook page and the award will go to the post with the most “loves” and “likes” by noon on Friday, Aug. 6. The runner-up will receive $50 in Market Bucks.

