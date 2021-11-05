The lane closure to end all lane closures: US-131 S-Curve will finally reopen Saturday

Before the S-Curve can reopen, MDOT will shutdown both lanes beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131 S-Curve is set to reopen after months of construction beginning Saturday. But before northbound and southbound lanes can reopen, a double lane closure must first take place to clear construction.

The double lane closure starts Friday night at 8 p.m.

MDOT says during this time they will be to removing barrier walls, demobilizing all equipment, removing temporary pavement markings, placing permanent pavement markings, removing temporary signs and most of the barrels.

All lanes will open before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The project was originally supposed to end in September.

