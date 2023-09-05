See inside the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club after fire causes up to $7 million in damage

The fire, which has been deemed arson, pushed back the start date by 6 to 12 months.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Officials are giving the public an inside look at the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore after an intentionally-set fire caused an estimated $5 to $7 million in damage.

During the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 12, someone set fires inside the facility, authorities said. The fires began in the clubhouse and fitness center area. Officials say they have received several tips on the possible suspects and continue to investigate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"It's incredibly important for us to find out exactly what happened, who did it, and really why," said Monica Turnbull, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore. "We've been trying to rack our brains to understand why someone might do something like this. And it's incredibly devastating and heartbreaking. And I think it would give us some closure and feel like we have some peace in this."

The reward is a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, the ATF, Michigan State Police and Muskegon County Silent Observer.

"We're grieving a loss, this was our clubhouse, this was going to be our building for the community and our youth," said Turnbull. "And so it's so devastating for us."

The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakeshore launched a multi-million dollar project to update the property with a climbing wall, a STEM lab, an artist studio, a teen lounge, game rooms, a cafeteria and more.

Work on the clubhouse had been scheduled to be completed by fall 2023, and was set to hold an open house on Thursday, Aug. 24.

However, due to the damage, they're pushing back their reopening celebrations. Officials now expect the repairs and finishing touches to be completed in six months to a year.

The bulk of repairs come from soot and smoke. The 90,000-square-foot building will need all new air handlers for their geo-thermal system.

Clubhouse youth programs are still being held at All Shores Wesleyan beginning on Sept. 11. Neal Fitness Center activities will also continue at Kingdom Life Church and the Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facility.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Muskegon County prosecutor DJ Hilson, who is also president of the board for the Boys and Girls Club. He says he hopes for a speedy resolution.

"Unfortunately, this incident has delayed our ability as an organization to open this up to the kids and to the community," said Hilson.

But this inconvenience isn't going to stop the team from reaching their goals.

“You know, certainly if the person's attempt was to try and stop Boys and Girls Club from serving the youth of this community, that is not going to happen," said Hilson. “We'll be working with our contractors and our insurance company to make sure that any damage is taken care of, in that construction will proceed.”

If you have any information about this arson, you're encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Donations can be made on their website here.

