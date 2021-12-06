'The Promise' returns to the Knickerbocker Theater in Holland

After going virtual last year, the dancers are thrilled to be performing before a live audience once again.

HOLLAND, Mich. — After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the Turning Pointe School of Dance Christmas performance will be back in person this weekend and next.

For more than 20 years, Turning Pointe has put on "The Promise," a beloved Christmas ballet that brings together both the story of Christ's birth and beautiful, classical and contemporary ballet.

Last year the dancers performed their numbers outdoors and the dances were filmed and viewed on Vimeo.

Executive Director Debra Burr is thrilled they can be back at the Knickerbocker Theater in downtown Holland.

"There is a new excitement about getting back into that theater — it's something the dancers have longed for. They are gearing up and are excited to dance before a live audience," explained Burr.

"This is just a wonderful way to usher in the season. You get to experience music, dance, the costumes, the scripture...it all really comes full circle to just fill you up," she said.

For the next two weekends there is a performance Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here or call the Hope College Ticket Office at 616-395-7890.

Turning Pointe School of Dance is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry as well as a pre-professional dance school that has been around since 1999.

