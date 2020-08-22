The Rapid adds Laker Line for GVSU students, faculty for free

Students, staff and faculty can ride the route for free as long as they have a valid university ID.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Monday, August 24, The Rapid will add a new route called the 'Laker Line' for Grand Valley State University students, staff and faculty.

Students, staff and faculty can ride the route for free as long as they have a valid university ID.

The route will go from Grand Rapids to Allendale and back again, with multiple stops along the way. In addition, the line also connects with the Silver Line in downtown Grand Rapids.

If you aren't affiliated with GVSU, all you need to ride is valid bus fare.

The Rapid has been in partnership with the university for 20 years.

You can learn more about the Laker Line here.

