The Rapid launches new curb-to-curb service in Walker and Kentwood

The new service provides new public transit options near the 3 Mile Road area and the Broadmoor Avenue area via Ford Transit vans.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid launched a new curb-to-curb mobility service that extends public transit options to residents in Walker and Kentwood.

The new service, called Rapid Connect, allows users to book a ride on the Rapid Connect Transit OnDemand mobile app to connect to the regular bus system route.

The app is very similar to ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Simply download the app, create a profile and then book your ride. The rides can only be booked in the new service areas in Walker and Kentwood and can either pick up and drop off customers curb-to-curb or at a bus stop hub.

Customers using the Rapid Connect service will be picked up in mobility assistance capable Ford Transit vans with Rapid Connect branding.

The new service areas are located around 3 Mile in Walker and the Broadmoor area in Kentwood.

Rapid Connect is currently in the beta testing phase of the program and is available Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rapid Connect vehicles accept cash fare and the Wave card. Transfer and change cards will not be provided to customers paying with cash. Customers using a Wave card will receive all of the regular benefits.

The fare for Rapid Connect costs $1.75. Customers who have a reduced fare or youth Wave card will be charged the reduced amount.

Rapid Connect Walker and Kentwood zone maps

The app is available for free to Android users in the Google Play Store and to iPhone users in the App Store. Read more about the new service at RideTheRapid.org.

