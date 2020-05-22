The Rapid's summer schedule starts May 26

During the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum capacity on all buses is 15 passengers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid released details on its summer service schedule, which starts Tuesday, May 26.

As the Grand Rapids area starts reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rapid said its was working to provide critical transportation services as safely as possible.

The summer service schedule was designed to prioritize health and safety while accommodating essential transportation needs with expected increases in ridership, according to a press release from the Rapid.

All routes -- except Route 19 - Michigan Crosstown -- will be back in service on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and the normal weekend schedule will be in effect.

Full schedule details are as follows:

Weekday services, Monday through Friday:

The following routes will run every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Silver Line

Route 1 - Division

Route 2 - Kalamazoo

Route 4 - Eastern

Route 9 - Alpine

Route 28 - 28th Street

The following routes will run every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 60 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Route 5 - Wealthy

Route 6 - Eastown/Woodland

Route 7 - West Leonard

Route 8 - Grandville/Rivertown Crossings

Route 10 - Clyde Park

Route 11 - Plainfield

Route 15 - East Leonard

Route 16 - Wyoming/Metro Health

Route 17 - Woodland/Airport

Route 44 - 44th Street

The following routes will run every 60 minutes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Route 3 - Madison

Route 12 - West Fulton

Route 13 - Michigan/Fuller

Route 14 - East Fulton

Route 18 - Westside

Route 24 - Burton

Route 50 - GVSU Connector will run every 42 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday

All routes (except Route 19 - Michigan Crosstown) will return to their pre-COVID-19 weekend schedules.

DASH service runs every 8 minutes from Monday through Saturday:

Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No services on Sunday

“The Rapid is committed to providing critical public transportation as our community copes with the pandemic and businesses begin to reopen,” said Andrew Johnson, CEO of The Rapid. “We are grateful for our frontline employees who continue to provide essential transportation, and for our passengers who travel safely and responsibly.”

In addition to announced the new summer service schedule, the Rapid said it would be giving away 500 cloth masks to riders starting Tuesday. The Rapid has required passengers to wear masks since late April.

The Rapid continues the following health and safety measures on all buses:

Maximum passenger capacity of 15 persons on all buses

Nightly cleaning and disinfecting of all vehicles

Spot cleaning and disinfection of high-contact surfaces on buses during service

For additional updates and information from the Rapid, visit ridetherapid.org/coronavirus.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.