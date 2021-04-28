The Rapid to begin Summer Service Schedule May 10

The transportation company will be implementing an enhanced summer service schedule to increase access to public transit options across the entire service area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Rapid will soon be making changes to routes for the summer.

Starting May 10, the transportation company will be implementing an enhanced summer service schedule to increase access to public transit options across the entire service area, which covers six cities.

Below are the main changes, as provided by The Rapid:

17 routes will begin service earlier on weekdays: The following routes will begin service at 5:15 a.m. on weekdays: Route 1 - Division, Route 2 - Kalamazoo, Route 4 - Eastern, Route 5 - Wealthy, Route 6 - Eastown, Route 8 - Grandville/Rivertown, Route 9 - Alpine, Route 10 - Clyde Park, Route 11 - Plainfield, Route 12 - West Fulton, Route 15 - East Leonard* *These routes previously started service at 5:45 a.m. The following routes will begin service at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays: Route 7 - West Leonard, Route 16 - Wyoming/Metro Health* *These routes previously started service at 6:00 a.m. The following routes will begin service at 5:45 a.m. on weekdays: Route 3 – Madison, Route 13 - Michigan/Fuller, Route 14 - East Fulton, Route 18 – Westside* *These routes previously started service at 6:15 a.m.

14 routes will run later on weekdays The following routes will add a 10:15 p.m. departure from Rapid Central Station: Route 1 – Division, Route 2 - Kalamazoo, Route 3 - Madison, Route 4 - Eastern, Route 5 - Wealthy, Route 6 - Eastown, Route 8 - Grandville/Rivertown, Route 9 - Alpine, Route 10 - Clyde Park, Route 11 - Plainfield, Route 12 - West Fulton, Route 13 - Michigan/Fuller, Route 14 - East Fulton, Route 15 - East Leonard* *The last departure for these routes from Rapid Central Station was previously 9:45 p.m.

Service on Route 4 - Eastern south of 28th St. will improve from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

DASH service will now operate on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

DASH service will no longer operate on Saturdays

“We’re excited to be able to expand current service and increase options for our customers,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “Transit has such a critical role to play in pandemic recovery, and we will continue to provide our community with an accessible, reliable network of mobility options.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.