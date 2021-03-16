The Salvation Army provided 1,482 Kent County households with food assistance since onset of pandemic

According to The Salvation Army, many people in West Michigan sought its help for the very first time in 2020.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased, and a record number of Americans have been forced to seek assistance from nonprofit organizations like The Salvation Army.

According to the organization, many people in West Michigan sought its help for the very first time in 2020, and the most requested service was food assistance.

Between March 2020 and January 2021 in Kent Cuunty, Fulton Heights Corps Community Center supplied 6,407 meals to senior citizens and the Kroc Corps Community Center served over 33,000 sack lunches and provided nearly 400 boxes of groceries. Through The Salvation Army of Kent County’s pantry, 1,482 households received emergency food assistance.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to come alongside so many of our neighbors during one of the most challenging times in current history,” said Major Glen Caddy, Divisional Commander. “Our many supporters and community partners made it possible for us to provide help, hope, and healing during a dark time. We will continue working to fulfill our promise of Doing the Most Good for those in the most need.”

