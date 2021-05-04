The Show Must Go On: Broadway returning to Grand Rapids

Hamilton will be making a return for two weeks in February.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After a long intermission, Broadway is coming back to Grand Rapids in January 2022.

The 2022 line-up includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Hairspray, Mean Girls, and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. Hamilton will also be making a return for two weeks in February. All shows will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall.

“We appreciate the patience, support and loyalty of our patrons and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to DeVos Performance Hall to share the magic of live theater once again.” said Mike Lloyd, executive director of Broadway Grand Rapids.

A five-show ticket package is now for sale online. The package costs $219 and includes tickets for Hairspray, Ain’t Too Proud, Dear Even Hansen, Mean Girls and Come From Away. Individual tickets to all shows will go on sale at a later time.

Below is a list of show dates:

Hairspray: Jan. 11-16

Hamilton: Feb. 8-20

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations: March 29-April 3

Dear Evan Hansen: May 3-8

Mean Girls: June 21-26

Come from Away: Nov. 8-13

More information can be found here.

