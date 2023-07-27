'Oppenheimer' showings at Celebration Cinema continue despite damage to film

The damage occurred during a Thursday morning showing, the film derailed off the projector track causing damage to a small portion of the film.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebration Cinema shared Thursday that the rare 70mm IMAX reel for "Oppenheimer" had been damaged. After the damage the theater showed digital projections of the movie instead.

The damage occurred during a Thursday morning showing, the film derailed off the projector track causing damage to a small portion of the film. They said the damaged section is about 15 seconds in length.

Celebration Cinema is working with IMAX to replace the damaged frames. They hope to have everything up and running again for Saturday's showings.

They've now shared that per IMAX's recommendation, Friday's showtimes will be shown in 70mm film with the 15 seconds of damaged picture missing. They said the audio will still be in tact. They opted to do this instead of cancelling the 70mm showings completely.

Celebration Cinema is one of just 30 theaters in the world to show this format, they said they are proud to be able to offer the experience and are doing everything they can to make sure people still have that opportunity.

The theater explained that physical film is prone to more issues, which is why most movies are shown digitally now. They said they understand people's frustrations and are offering people different showtimes or refunds if necessary.

