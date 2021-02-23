The Trailblazers: Saugatuck School District announces new mascot

On Monday, the school board unanimously chose the name Trailblazers.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck School District has a new mascot as of Monday.

In August 2020, the school board voted to retire the district’s “Indians” nickname. School leaders had been discussing the name change for over a month, after the Washington NFL team decided to drop their racist name and Paw Paw Public Schools followed suit.

On Monday, the school board unanimously chose the name Trailblazers. That name takes effect immediately, but the schools will keep the colors of royal blue and orange.

“This is a very positive day for the district”, said Superintendent Dr. Tim Travis. “I applaud the board for embarking on this journey that ultimately fosters a school culture conducive to learning that values racial equity, diversity and the inclusion of all students. Trailblazers captures the district goal of students finding their unique educational path as well as leading the way to a better future for others.”

Now that the name has been chosen, the district will be working to develop images, messaging and brand standards for the Trailblazers.

Related video: