The Walk for Water returns to West Michigan this summer

The decade-long tradition in Zeeland continues, all incepted from the mind of a 7-year-old girl.

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Walk for Water is returning to West Michigan this summer, set to take place on June 26 at 10 a.m. at Vande Luyster Park in downtown Zeeland. The event was created in partnership with 20 Liters, a water-focused non-profit in Grandville.

The Walk for Water was incepted in 2007 when 7-year-old Greta Zwyghuizen saw a video of girls her age walking long distances to get water for their families. The daily treks took time away from school and the water often carried bacteria and parasites.

Greta became determined to help the girls she saw and the millions more like them.

Originally beginning as a small, neighborhood walk, the Walk for Water has grown into the largest fundraising event for 20 Liters. West Michigan’s event also inspired others to create their own walks across the state and the nation.

The Zwyghuizen family, better known as “Team Z,” has now been hosting the event for a decade.

7-year-old Greta was right about the need she saw. Today, nearly 1 billion people have to walk an average of 3.7 miles to collect their daily water, reports 20 Liters. For well over half of these people, the water is filled with harmful bacteria and parasites.

The grueling responsibility of bringing water to their families relies most heavily on women and girls.

“By walking for our water, we bring awareness, show solidarity and raise support for this critical global issue. We choose to walk because they have to walk,” writes 20 Liters in a release.

The family- and pet-friendly event encourages attendees to raise funds in advance of the walk. Interested individuals can pre-register here.

