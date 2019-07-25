GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sunday, July 28th at the Fifth Third Ballpark will be all about the dogs.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting the 17th annual World's Largest Dog Wash, featuring dog washes, nail trains, grooming and doggy bag giveaways -- give dog owners the chance to spruce their four-legged friend up for just $10.

There will also be photo booths, a bandana decorating station and a best dog tricks contest. All this is happened during the West Michigan Whitecaps "Dog Days" game Sunday afternoon.

The World's Largest Dog Wash was started by Cody Kropf when he was just 8-years-old. He became a member of Gilda's Club following the death of this father. The annual fundraiser helps Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, to help the organization offer free emotional care programs to children, families and adults who experience grief or cancer.

The dog washing is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark. It's a minimum $10 donation, but there's free parking. If you want to attend the baseball, grab a ticket here.

