Deputies: Valuable items stolen from vehicles in Ottawa Co. parks

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is reminding West Michiganders to keep valuables out of their vehicles after a string of thefts at local parks.

Deputies took multiple reports of thefts Monday into Tuesday. On Monday, deputies responded to Grand Ravines Park, where multiple vehicles had the windows broken. Valuable items like purses and wallets had been stolen out of the vehicles, and credit cards were used to buy items, investigators say.

The thefts happened while the car owners were on walks.

Additional reports of vehicles being broken into and items stolen in Georgetown Township were reported Monday night and into Tuesday.

Deputies are reminding West Michiganders to never leave valuables in vehicles, or to keep them well-hidden. Any suspicious behavior at local parks should be reported to police.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

