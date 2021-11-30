Here's a map of the best sledding spots in Grand Rapids

Grab your favorite sleigh; it's sledding time!

West Michigan residents woke up to a blanket of dusty white snow on the ground Tuesday morning after a hefty snowfall Monday night.

In honor of the first significant snowfall of the season, the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation released its top picks for sledding in the city:

Highland Park (700 College Ave NE) Parking lot off Grand Ave is open and plowed

Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave NE) Parking lot off Lafayette Ave is open and plowed

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE) Gate is open, parking lot is not plowed, street parking available

Plaster Creek Family Park (2401 Buchanan Ave SW) Gates are closed, street parking available

Richmond Park (1101 Richmond St NW) Main parking lot off Richmond Ave is open and plowed



The snow will only be on the ground for a little while as temperatures pick up through Thursday, but snow is expected to accumulate again Sunday.

