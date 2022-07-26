$8K raised for families of fallen officers at charity golf outing

The money raised will go toward the legal, medical and financial assistance to the families of active or retired first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — More than $8,000 was raised to support law enforcement at Blythefield Country Club during the third annual Thin Blue Line golf outing, which raises money for families of fallen officers.

Organizers say the 37 teams that took part in Monday's four person scramble is the most they've had participate.

The money raised will go to the Thin Blue Line of Michigan, an organization that supports officers injured or killed in the line of duty. All proceeds from the event will go toward the legal, medical and financial assistance to the families of active or retired first responders.

Rockford Department of Public Safety Chief Dave Robinson attended the event and spoke about why this event is so important.

"I hope the police officers' takeaway is regardless of what's happening in the climate today in police work, that officers know that there are still people out there that really support them," Robinson said. "They have a tough job to do but we're out there to try to make the community safe and do the best job we possibly can."

Robinson said seeing the record number of participants and local businesses sponsoring holes on the course shows support for officers.

"I think that's wonderful in the day and age of what we're dealing with and police work nowadays. So it's great to have that support," he said.

The golf outing, silent auction and raffle raised more than $8,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.