GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - When it comes to Thanksgiving, your mind may not be on pizza but Vitale's Pizza in Grand Rapids says it's a busy night for them!

Thanksgiving is one of Vitale's biggest bar nights of the year, owner Salvatori "Sam" Vitale tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE. And a number of people end of ordering a couple slices while they're there.

And of the pizza sales don't boom on Thanksgiving day, according to American Pizza Community, pizza on Thanksgiving eve is a tradition for millions of families.

