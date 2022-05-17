A healthy baby boy was left in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station 45, the third child left at the station since April 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMEL, Ind. — For the third time in six weeks, a newborn baby was surrendered to firefighters in Carmel.

A baby boy was left in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station 45, the third infant safely surrendered at the station since April 5.

Monica Kelsey, who founded Safe Haven Baby Boxes program, said the baby is healthy. Two babies were surrendered at Station 45 in April and Kelsey calls the third surrender "a record number" for one station among the 107 baby boxes nationwide.

In all, 19 newborns have been left in Safe Haven Baby Boxes since the program began in 2017. The Carmel box was installed in December 2018 and hadn't been utilized until a baby was dropped off on April 5.

"So proud of the mom for making this anonymous life-saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response," Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush said after the second baby was surrendered at his station on April 16.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital. Newborns who are surrendered in the boxes are usually adopted in about a month.