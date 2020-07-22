Third staff member involved in teen's death at Kalamazoo youth home gets court date

A preliminary examination has been scheduled for Oct. 21, 2020. The hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The third person arraigned for his alleged role in the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks now has a preliminary hearing set.

Michael Mosley worked at Lakeside Academy and was allegedly involved in the suffocation death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks.

Fredericks died about 30 hours after he was restrained by seven staff members for 12 minutes at Lakeside Academy on April 29.

Mosley had a probable cause conference Wednesday morning in the 8th District Court in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor said.

A preliminary examination has been scheduled for Oct. 21, 2020. The hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The two other people arraigned for their alleged roles in Fredericks’ death had preliminary court hearings set Tuesday.

Zachary Solis and Heather McLogan had probable cause hearings Tuesday morning.

A preliminary hearing for Solis will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 before Judge Blatchford of the 8th District Court. A hearing for McLogan will take place the following week on Aug. 27.

